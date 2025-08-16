HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo aircraft's tail strikes runway during go-around at Mumbai airport

Sat, 16 August 2025
20:30
An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft operating from Bangkok experienced a tail strike at the Mumbai airport on Saturday while "executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions," the airline said.

The airline assured that all passengers and crew on board were safe.

According to an official statement from IndiGo, during the manoeuvre, the tail of the aircraft touched the runway at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. 

Despite the occurrence, the aircraft later made a safe landing on a subsequent approach.

"On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely," the statement reads.

Following the standard protocol, the aircraft will go through necessary checks/ repairs and regulatory clearance before resuming operations, the statement further said.

IndiGo emphasised that safety remains its top priority, stating, "At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We are making all efforts to minimise any subsequent impact on our operations due to this incident." --  ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Earnestly wish friends in Ukraine peace: Modi to Zelenskyy
LIVE! Earnestly wish friends in Ukraine peace: Modi to Zelenskyy

Chef with 'links' to Pak terror groups detained in Andhra
Chef with 'links' to Pak terror groups detained in Andhra

The police took Mohammad (42) into custody after growing suspicious of his behaviour. It it said that he is allegedly part of several banned terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad, the official said.

What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?
What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?

The deal fell through over unresolved disagreements over contentious issues, mainly on agriculture and automotive sector tariffs.

Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet
Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success

Cargo ship, boat collide off Palghar; 15 sailors rescued
Cargo ship, boat collide off Palghar; 15 sailors rescued

A cargo ship collided with a fishing boat off the Palghar coast in Maharashtra. Timely assistance from other boats saved 15 sailors and averted a potential disaster.

