Follow Rediff on:      
India welcomes Trump-Putin summit, stresses talks for Ukraine peace

Sat, 16 August 2025
16:32
India on Saturday welcomed the summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. 

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India appreciated the progress made at the talks, describing the leadership of both presidents in the pursuit of peace as "highly commendable.' 

He emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remained the only way forward and expressed hope for an early end to the Ukraine conflict. 

"India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable," said the MEA.

