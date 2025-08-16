HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, 6 Maha districts

Sat, 16 August 2025
12:09
The India meteorological department on Saturday morning issued a red alert in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, and Palghar of Maharashtra.

IMD weather forecast predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain in these areas for the next three to four hours.In a post on X, IMD also reported intense to very intense convection over Mumbai and the adjoining area.

"Mumbai Radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. It is likely to continue for next 2-3 hours. Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 16-08-2025 : (RED Nowcast Warning) Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar during the next 3-4 hours." IMD said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in parts of the city.Severe waterlogging in Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway Station occurred as continuous rainfall lashed the city. -- ANI

