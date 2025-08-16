Hillary Clinton says she will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if....

00:21





This statement comes ahead of Trump's high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where a ceasefire deal for Ukraine is expected to be discussed.





Referring to the Russian President, she said that Trump should know that he is meeting "an adversary".





Clinton made the remarks in a series of posts on X.





The Former US Secretary of State said, "If Donald Trump negotiates an end to Putin's war on Ukraine without Ukraine having to cede territory, I'll nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize myself. "





In another post, she added, "Trump should know by now that he's not meeting with a friend of the United States today. He is meeting with an adversary who wants America's destruction and the end of the entire Western alliance." -- ANI

