HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govinda dies, 30 hurt in Mumbai Dahi Handi celebrations

Sat, 16 August 2025
Share:
17:15
File image
File image
A 32-year-old 'Govinda' fell to his death while tying 'Dahi Handi' in Mankhurd in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, while 30 others taking part in the formation of human pyramids synonymous with the celebrations were injured across the metropolis, officials said. 

Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhari was tying the 'Dahi Handi' -- earthen pot filled with curd which groups of `Govindas' try to reach and break by forming a human pyramid -- to a rope from the first-floor window grille of his house in Maharashtra Nagar when he fell, said a civic official. 

Chaudhari was taken to the civic-run Shatabdi Govandi Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official added. 

At least 30 'Govindas' have sustained injuries during the celebrations, which have been held this year amid heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane and other parts of the metropolitan region, officials said. 

Fifteen of them have been hospitalised, while the remaining were discharged after treatment, they added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump
US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump

There were apprehensions that additional secondary tariffs would have hit India in case the US decided to enforce them.

LIVE! Govinda dies, 30 hurt in Mumbai Dahi Handi celebrations
LIVE! Govinda dies, 30 hurt in Mumbai Dahi Handi celebrations

'No Deal Until There's A Deal': Trump
'No Deal Until There's A Deal': Trump

'We had a very productive meeting, and there were many points that we agreed on. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we made some headway.'

Putin: Ukraine War Wouldn't Happened If Trump Had...
Putin: Ukraine War Wouldn't Happened If Trump Had...

'We had very narrow negotiations that were quite useful.'

What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?
What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?

The deal fell through over unresolved disagreements over contentious issues, mainly on agriculture and automotive sector tariffs.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV