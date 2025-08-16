ED raids Tamil Nadu minister, son in money laundering case

12:21





The raids were undertaken in Chennai and Dindigul under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).





The premises of I P Sentilkumar, the son of the 72-year-old minister for rural development, panchayats and panchayat unions, were also searched, according to the sources.





Periyasamy represents the Athoor assembly constituency in Dindigul district.





There was no immediate comment from Periyasamy or the DMK on the ED action.





The money laundering investigation stems from an April order of the Madras high court, which directed a special court in Dindigul to frame charges against Periyasamy and his family members in connection with a Rs 2.1 crore "disproportionate" assets case.





The order came in response to some criminal revision petitions filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, challenging a special court order discharging Periyasamy and his family members from the case.





The HC also directed the special court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it within six months. -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday searched multiple premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his MLA son as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.