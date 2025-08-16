EC to hold press meet tomorrow amid vote theft allegations ahead of Bihar polls

18:19





"The Election Commission of India shall be holding a Press Conference at 3:00 pm tomorrow, ie, Sunday, August 17, 2025, at National Media Centre, Raisina Road, New Delhi," the ECI stated.





This will be the first press conference conducted by the constitutional body following the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Bihar.





According to the announcement, only journalists and still or TV camerapersons accredited with the Press Information Bureau will be permitted entry to the venue.





The press conference comes ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's planned 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' before the Bihar assembly elections, which he is undertaking in protest against the SIR exercise.





Gandhi has urged people to "join this people's movement.





"This will also be the first press conference since opposition leaders raised allegations of "vote theft" during the SIR exercise in Bihar and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.





Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in a press conference on August 1 had levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of direct involvement in large-scale voter fraud with the Congress having "open-and-shut proof" of the alleged theft. -- ANI

