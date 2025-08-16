HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Earnestly wish friends in Ukraine peace: Modi to Zelenskyy

Sat, 16 August 2025
20:09
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the people of Ukraine a future marked by peace and.progress as he thanked its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his Independence Day wishes. 

Wishing India on its Independence Day, Zelenskyy on Friday said he hoped New Delhi would contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia. 

Modi said on X, "Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity." 

Responding to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu's Independence Day message, Modi said, "May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish... may both countries further strengthen and deepen this relationship bringing peace, development as well as security to our people." -- PTI

