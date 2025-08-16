HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EAM Jaishankar speaks to UK counterpart Lammy

Sat, 16 August 2025
Share:
19:47
image
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his British counterpart David Lammy and discussed various aspects of the Ukraine conflict, including the US-Russia summit talks on it.

The call was initiated by the British side.

"Our discussions covered the recent Ukraine developments and other issues," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a summit meeting in Alaska on Friday on the Ukraine conflict but couldn't reach an agreement for a ceasefire. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Earnestly wish friends in Ukraine peace: Modi to Zelenskyy
LIVE! Earnestly wish friends in Ukraine peace: Modi to Zelenskyy

Chef with 'links' to Pak terror groups detained in Andhra
Chef with 'links' to Pak terror groups detained in Andhra

The police took Mohammad (42) into custody after growing suspicious of his behaviour. It it said that he is allegedly part of several banned terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad, the official said.

What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?
What's Pushing India-US Ties To Breaking Point?

The deal fell through over unresolved disagreements over contentious issues, mainly on agriculture and automotive sector tariffs.

Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet
Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success

Cargo ship, boat collide off Palghar; 15 sailors rescued
Cargo ship, boat collide off Palghar; 15 sailors rescued

A cargo ship collided with a fishing boat off the Palghar coast in Maharashtra. Timely assistance from other boats saved 15 sailors and averted a potential disaster.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV