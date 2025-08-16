EAM Jaishankar speaks to UK counterpart Lammy

19:47





The call was initiated by the British side.





"Our discussions covered the recent Ukraine developments and other issues," Jaishankar said on 'X'.





US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a summit meeting in Alaska on Friday on the Ukraine conflict but couldn't reach an agreement for a ceasefire. -- PTI

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his British counterpart David Lammy and discussed various aspects of the Ukraine conflict, including the US-Russia summit talks on it.