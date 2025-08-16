HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Chef with 'links' to Pak terror groups detained in Andhra

Sat, 16 August 2025
18:50
A radicalised chef, Sheik Kothwal Noor Mohammad, was taken into custody by the police from Dharmavaram in Sri Satyasai district on Saturday for allegedly having contact with Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, said a police official. 

Police took Mohammad (42) into custody after growing suspicious of his behaviour. 

It it said that he is allegedly part of several banned terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad, the official said. 

"He (Mohammed) only consumed content and got influenced but didn't execute any act or perhaps didn't get a chance. Training could have radicalised him...," Dharmavaram in-charge sub-divisional police officer U Narsingappa said. 

According to the police, Mohammad is an Indian citizen and a native of Dharmavaram and his forefathers also belong to the same place, ruling out foreign origin concerns. 

Narsingappa said further investigation is underway, and only after complete interrogation will authorities confirm what his plans were. 

Moreover, the police have also seized some 'radical literature' works from Mohammad. -- PTI

