HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CBI arrests man for murder in Saudi Arabia in 1999

Sat, 16 August 2025
Share:
12:48
image
On the run for over 26 years, a man was arrested earlier this week by CBI on the charge of a 1999 murder in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an official said on Saturday. 

Mohammad Dilshad was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on August 11 as he returned from Madinah via Jeddah under a new identity and passport. 

According to officials, Dilshad, who worked as a heavy motor mechanic and security guard in Riyadh, allegedly murdered an individual at his place of work in 1999. 

He gave a slip to Saudi authorities and fled to India, where he assumed a new identity and passport through deceptive means, they said, adding Dilshad continued to evade law enforcement using the new passport, which allowed him to frequently visit Gulf countries during the period. 

The CBI took over the case in April 2022 at the request of Saudi Arabia to trace and locally prosecute the absconder, an official said. 

The federal probe agency tracked Dilshad's native village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, following which a look-out circular was issued. 

However, that did not prove effective as he continued to travel internationally because the LOC was issued based on his old travel documents. 

"During the course of investigation, it was found out that Dilshad used to travel to Qatar, Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia based on the identity he acquired by deceitful means," a CBI spokesperson said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump
US may hold back secondary tariffs on India, says Trump

There were apprehensions that additional secondary tariffs would have hit India in case the US decided to enforce them.

LIVE! IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, 6 Maha districts
LIVE! IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, 6 Maha districts

Look at India, Pak: Trump repeats truce claim after Putin meet
Look at India, Pak: Trump repeats truce claim after Putin meet

Stressing that wars are "very bad", Trump said that he seems to have "an ability to end them, to get people together" for which he uses the "power of the United States".

Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet
Now it's up to Zelenskyy: Trump after '10 out of 10' Putin meet

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success

'No Deal Until There's A Deal': Trump
'No Deal Until There's A Deal': Trump

'We had a very productive meeting, and there were many points that we agreed on. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we made some headway.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV