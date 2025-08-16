Bangladeshi Hindus celebrate Janmashtami amid tight security

21:02

The community leaders welcomed army chief general Waker-uz-Zaman, navy chief admiral M Nazmul Hassan and air chief marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan at the Palashi before the start of the procession amid beating of drums to mark the festivity.





The celebrations began with songs and dance.





"I am grateful that you have included us in this festivity, Zaman told the devotees, adding that Bangladesh belonged equally to people of all religions and communities. The armed forces would always stand beside citizens to safeguard peace, security, and harmony," he added.





The police enforced a tight vigil while army troops, tasked to assist law enforcement with magistracy power, were kept on alert as the main celebration began at the National Dhakeswari Temple, one of the prominent shakti peethas.





Thousands of Hindu men, women and children in colourful dresses joined the prayers at the temple and Palashi procession in Dhaka, even as members of Bangladesh's largest minority community also celebrated the traditional festival elsewhere in the country.





Hindu community leaders said generally the mayor of Dhaka opens the festival, but since there is no mayor since the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime last year, the three armed forces chiefs were invited. -- PTI

