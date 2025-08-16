Adityanath announces Rs 30,000 crore for development of Brij region

19:12





He said the plan is to connect pilgrimage sites like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana and Gokul -- regions, he claimed, that go back to the Dwapar Yug.





"Our government is committed to respecting the sentiments of revered saints and to promoting the Brij region. We are making those works possible, which were once considered impossible," he said.





Adityanath said that whenever the world has to overcome a crisis, only India's spiritual heritage has paved the way for lasting peace and harmony.





According to priests, this is the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. On the day, Adityanath felicitated saints at an event held at Panchjanya Auditorium in Mathura's Dampier Nagar.





The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation of 118 development projects worth about Rs 646 crore in Mathura-Vrindavan, the UP government said in a statement.





"We are witnessing the mythological history of 5,000 years. On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, devotees from the country and the world have gathered here with devotion. Shri Krishna resides in the holy soil and dust of Mathura. It is rare to find such devotion anywhere else in the world," he said at the event, according to the statement. -- PTI

