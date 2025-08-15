HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zelenskyy hopes India will help end Russia-Ukraine war

Fri, 15 August 2025
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said he hoped New Delhi would contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia, as he wished India on its Independence Day. 

Zelenskyy's post on X came hours ahead of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, aimed at ending the war, now in its fourth year. 

Congratulating the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Zelenskyy said, "This week we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion. Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development, the Ukrainian president wrote. We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure," Zelenskyy said. 

"I am confident that the potential for mutually beneficial UkraineIndia cooperation lies ahead in science, technology, trade, and culture. Wishing peace and prosperity!" he further said. -- PTI

