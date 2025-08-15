Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi

18:32





The bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.





The situation is being monitored, and all concerned agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle a potential flood-like situation as the forecast predicts that the level will continue to increase, officials noted.





"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrage every hour," an official from the central flood room said.





According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 47,024 cusecs of water, and Wazirabad is releasing 35,130 cusecs of water every hour.





The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation starts at 206 metres.





Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.





Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi. -- PTI

