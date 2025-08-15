HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
West Bengal: Nurse found dead at nursing home in Singur

Fri, 15 August 2025
16:58
A nurse was found dead at a nursing home in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Friday.

The body of the 24-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling in a room on the third floor of the nursing home in Singur on Thursday, they said.

Her family alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered as she uncovered irregularities in the operation of the nursing home.

The nursing home management rejected the allegation, claiming that she died by suicide.

The deceased, who was a resident of Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, had joined the nursing home four days back, her family said.
Police said they were investigating the case.

"We are waiting for the autopsy report before taking any action," a police officer said.

The opposition BJP and CPI-M held demonstrations in the area after the body was found, alleging that the nurse was murdered.

State minister Becharam Manna, who is the local TMC MLA, said action will be taken if the police investigation finds any foul play in her death. -- PTI 

