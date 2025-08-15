HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ukraine-Russia land swap talks possible, Kyiv to decide: Trump

Fri, 15 August 2025
22:41
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that territorial swaps between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed in his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, but emphasised that Ukraine will have the final say in any such decisions. 

Trump made this statement while en route to Alaska, where the high-stakes summit is expected to focus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Trump reiterated that he is not negotiating on behalf of Ukraine, but rather aiming to bring the parties to the negotiating table. 

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Friday summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Trump said, "They will be discussed, but I will let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they will make a proper decision. But I am not here to negotiate for Ukraine; I am here to get them to a table. And I think you have two sides. Putin wanted to take all of Ukraine. If I weren't the President, he would right now be taking all of Ukraine. But he is not going to do it." 

His comments came shortly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Anchorage wearing a white T-shirt with "CCCP," the Soviet Union's abbreviation, a move widely seen as a symbolic message about Moscow's hardline negotiating stance. -- ANI

