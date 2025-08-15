Two children found dead inside parked car in Patna

23:01





"Police received information that the bodies of two children a girl and a boy were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality. Officials immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies.





They are trying to ascertain the identity of the children. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination", Patna (Central) SP Diksha said.





The exact circumstances surrounding their deaths will only be known after the autopsy report is available, she said.





An official claimed that the girl is 9 years old while the boy is five. -- PTI

