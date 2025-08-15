HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two children found dead inside parked car in Patna

Fri, 15 August 2025
23:01
In a shocking incident, two children were found dead inside a parked car in Patna's Indrapuri area on Friday evening, the police said.

"Police received information that the bodies of two children a girl and a boy were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality. Officials immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies. 

They are trying to ascertain the identity of the children. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination", Patna (Central) SP Diksha said.

The exact circumstances surrounding their deaths will only be known after the autopsy report is available, she said.

An official claimed that the girl is 9 years old while the boy is five. -- PTI

