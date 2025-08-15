HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Targeting tenfold rise in nuclear energy by 2047: Modi

Fri, 15 August 2025
09:12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is rapidly working on 10 new nuclear reactors and has pledged to increase its nuclear energy capacity tenfold. 
   
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, he said India is taking major initiatives in the field of nuclear energy while keeping the energy needs of the future in mind.

"Work is progressing rapidly on 10 new nuclear reactors and, by 2047, we have pledged to increase our nuclear energy capacity tenfold... We are bringing major reforms in the nuclear energy sector," he said.

"In the field of energy, we all know that we are heavily dependent on many countries for our energy needs whether it is petrol, diesel or gas... We have to spend billions of rupees to import them. It is very important to make the country self-reliant in this regard," Modi said.

The prime minister said that in the past 11 years, solar energy capacity has increased 30-fold. 

"We are building new dams so that hydropower can be expanded and clean energy can be made available," he said.

He added that India is also investing thousands of crores of rupees in the Hydrogen Mission. -- PTI

Modi said India has now established a "new normal" of not differentiating between terrorists and those who nurture terrorism as they are both enemies of humanity.

Nehru, India's longest-serving prime minister (1947-63), addressed the nation 17 times from the Red Fort. India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri delivered speeches from the Red Fort ramparts for two Independence Days in 1964...

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that the secondary tariffs on India could go up if 'things don't go well' during talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

India recognised acts of gallantry by armed forces personnel and senior military officers involved in Operation Sindoor, along with other distinguished service awards, on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

