HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Standing like a wall: PM's big message amid tariff row

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
09:34
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will not compromise on the interests of farmers, livestock rearers and fishermen, asserting that he is standing like a wall to protect them.

The remarks are important as the US is seeking duty concessions from India in agriculture and dairy sectors in the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), being negotiated between the two countries.

The US has also imposed steep tariffs on India. Trump has ratcheted up tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, which will come into effect from August 27. At present, an additional 25 per cent tariffs are there on Indian goods entering American market.

"Modi is standing like a wall against any harmful policy related to the farmers, fishermen and cattle rearers of India. India will never accept any compromise regarding its farmers, its livestock rearers, its fishermen," he said while addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Next-gen GST reforms by Diwali, will reduce tax: Modi
LIVE! Next-gen GST reforms by Diwali, will reduce tax: Modi

India won't tolerate...: Modi's warning to Pak from Red Fort
India won't tolerate...: Modi's warning to Pak from Red Fort

Modi said India has now established a "new normal" of not differentiating between terrorists and those who nurture terrorism as they are both enemies of humanity.

I-Day speech: Modi breaks Indira's record, next is Nehru
I-Day speech: Modi breaks Indira's record, next is Nehru

Nehru, India's longest-serving prime minister (1947-63), addressed the nation 17 times from the Red Fort. India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri delivered speeches from the Red Fort ramparts for two Independence Days in 1964...

US warns: Tariffs on India could go up if...
US warns: Tariffs on India could go up if...

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that the secondary tariffs on India could go up if 'things don't go well' during talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Officers who planned, executed Op Sindoor awarded
Officers who planned, executed Op Sindoor awarded

India recognised acts of gallantry by armed forces personnel and senior military officers involved in Operation Sindoor, along with other distinguished service awards, on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV