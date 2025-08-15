Srinagar's 'Clock Tower' illuminated with tricolour

01:30

The iconic 'Clock Tower' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk and other prominent places across Kashmir were Thursday illuminated with tricolour on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, officials said.





The historic clock tower, popularly known as 'Ghanta Ghar', at the Lal Chowk city centre in Srinagar was illuminated with tricolour, the officials said.





They said several key buildings and landmarks throughout Srinagar, including the civil secretariat, were illuminated in preparation of the Independence Day.





Clock towers, key buildings and mini-secretariats, housing several government offices, including those of the respective deputy commissioners, across the valley were also illuminated as part of the celebrations, they said.





This initiative, as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan', aims to instil a sense of pride and patriotism among residents as they come together to celebrate the Independence Day. -- PTI