Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was 1st person to sacrifice life for India's constitution: Modi

08:37

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee in his 79th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of historic Red Fort.

"Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the first one to sacrifice his life for the country's constitution," Modi said in his speech.





The government of India is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Mookerjee from July 6, 2025 to July 6, 2026, honouring his lasting impact on India's political, educational, and cultural fabric.





The year-long tribute began with an inaugural event in Kolkata, his birthplace, and features seminars, exhibitions, films, and youth outreach programs highlighting his contributions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with academic and civil society bodies, the celebrations aim to inspire the nation with Mookerjee's legacy of nationalism, education and civilisational pride. -- PTI