HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' earns over Rs 150 cr on opening day

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
15:14
image
Coolie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has collected over Rs 151 crore at the worldwide box office on its first day, emerging as the highest Tamil film ever to make the record.
 
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind projects such as Karthi's Kaithi, Vijay's Master and Leo, and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, the film released in the theatres worldwide on Thursday. 

The makers shared the box office numbers on the X handle on Friday. The poster of the film had "Highest ever day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film 151 crore +. Superstar Rajinikanth, the record maker and the record breaker," written over it.

The caption of the post read, "#Coolie becomes the Highest ever Day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film with 151 Crores+. #Coolie in theatres worldwide."

The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

The star-studded cast also includes Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as antagonist and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a special appearance.

Coolie is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin hails India's 'well-deserved authority' in world
LIVE! Putin hails India's 'well-deserved authority' in world

'Will Pahalgam killers decide...': Omar in I-Day speech
'Will Pahalgam killers decide...': Omar in I-Day speech

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly criticized linking Jammu and Kashmir's political future to acts of terror, asserting that Pakistan cannot influence decisions on the region's statehood through terrorism. He announced a signature...

India's iron dome? Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra
India's iron dome? Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra

Announcing the launch of "Mission Sudarshan Chakra", Modi said it will be aimed at neutralising enemy threat and enhancing India's offensive capabilities.

Op Sindoor takes centre stage at Red Fort on I-Day
Op Sindoor takes centre stage at Red Fort on I-Day

The bilingual -- Hindi and English -- invitation cards for I-Day anniversary celebrations carry this image on the top right corner of the invite, while the silhouetted image of the Chenab bridge, the world's tallest railway arch bridge,...

Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements
Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements

Addressing the nation on 79th Independence Day, Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed 8 years.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV