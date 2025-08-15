Putin-Trump meet likely to last 6-7 hrs: Russian official

The Kremlin expects the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska to last six to seven hours and conclude productively, according to a BBC report quoting Russian officials as saying on Friday.
Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the talks will begin one-on-one with interpreters, followed by discussions with aides over a business lunch.
Earlier, Trump issued a stern warning to Putin ahead of their high-stakes summit in Alaska.
Trump stated that Russia will face "severe economic consequences" if Putin doesn't show interest in de-escalating the Ukraine conflict.
He made the remarks on Friday (local time), ahead of the much-anticipated Alaska talks between him and the Russian President, which will focus on exploring ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.