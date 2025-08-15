HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Putin hails India's 'well-deserved authority' in world

Fri, 15 August 2025
15:10
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised India's "well-deserved authority" in global affairs, highlighting its active role in addressing key international issues.
 
In his Independence Day messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin also underlined Russia's commitment to strengthening the "special privileged strategic partnership" between the two nations.
 
"India enjoys well-deserved authority in the world arena and actively participates in resolving the most important issues on the international agenda," he said.
 
"We value our relations of special privileged strategic partnership with India," Putin said.
 
The Russian president exuded confidence that through joint efforts, Russia and India will continue to comprehensively increase constructive bilateral cooperation in various areas.
 
"This fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening security and stability at the regional and global levels," Putin said. -- PTI 

