Punished enemies beyond imagination: Modi hails Op Sindoor

08:05

In his address from Red Fort, Modi hailed Operation Sindoor and its heroes, saying the forces "punished enemies beyond their imagination".





"After April 22, we gave armed forces free hand to respond to terrorists and our forces did something that never happened for decades went inside the enemy territory and destroyed terrorist infrastructure," Modi said.





"Destruction inflicted by our armed forces in Pakistan was so widespread, that new revelations being made every day," he added.





He also recalled the Pahalgam terror attack and said Operation Sindoor was a representation of people's anger.



