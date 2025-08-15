Odisha: Two professors suspended over sexual harassment allegations

20:38





Both professors were accused of sexual harassment in separate incidents, and inquiries were underway against them, a senior administrative officer told PTI over the phone.





He added that in both cases, the accused failed to appear before the university's board of management to present their defence.





While a production engineering department professor was accused of misconduct towards a woman colleague, an associate professor of mathematics department allegedly misbehaved with a woman research scholar, he said.





Both professors were suspended as part of disciplinary action against them on August 13, he added.





The incident comes close on the heels of a separate case involving an assistant professor in the Integrated BEd department of FM (Autonomous) College.





The professor was suspended and arrested after a woman student died by self-immolation on July 14, allegedly following sexual harassment by the faculty member. -- PTI

