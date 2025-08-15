Nagaland Guv La Ganesan dies at 80

21:21





He was 80.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and others expressed condolences over Ganesan's death.





Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said.





On August 8, Ganesan had collapsed at his home in Chennai and sustained a head injury, sources said.





He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment, they said.





Prime Minister Modi, in an X post, said, "Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." -- PTI

