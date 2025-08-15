HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nagaland Guv La Ganesan dies at 80

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
21:21
image
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official said. 

He was 80. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and others expressed condolences over Ganesan's death. 

Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said. 

On August 8, Ganesan had collapsed at his home in Chennai and sustained a head injury, sources said. 

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment, they said. 

Prime Minister Modi, in an X post, said, "Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin will face consequences if...: Trump warns again
LIVE! Putin will face consequences if...: Trump warns again

'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'

'The President's expectations shifted. The goal post moved and India didn't realize that the goal post had moved.'

'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump
'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump

Amid uncertainty over trade talks with the US, Prime Minister Modi asserts India's commitment to protecting the interests of farmers and fishermen, vowing no compromise on their behalf.

GST revamp to see rates of 5%, 18%; 40% tax on 7 items
GST revamp to see rates of 5%, 18%; 40% tax on 7 items

The central government has proposed just two tax rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent in the revamped Goods and Services Tax (GST), slated to replace the current indirect tax regime by Diwali this year, highly placed sources said.

Five killed in dargah wall collapse near Humayun's tomb
Five killed in dargah wall collapse near Humayun's tomb

A wall collapse at a dargah near Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area resulted in five fatalities and several injuries. Rescue operations were conducted by multiple agencies.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV