HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai court denies bail to 2012 Pune blasts case accused

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
22:10
image
A special court Mumbai has denied bail to Asad Khan, an accused in the 2012 Pune bomb blasts case, sought on the ground of being in jail for 13 years. 

The court held that considering the "serious nature and gravity of offence" as well as "the prime role of the accused", it was not a fit case for granting bail only on the grounds of long incarceration. 

Special court judge hearing cases pertaining to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, Shayana Patil, passed the order earlier this month. 

The order, made available on Friday, said the conspiracy of serial blasts was hatched "prominently with the intention to create terror among the citizens and threats to the general safety and security of public as well as causing alarm to the overall national integrity". 

As per the prosecution, five bomb blasts occurred in Pune on August 1, 2012. 

Also, a live bomb was found from another place following the incident. While nobody was killed in the incident, one person was injured. 

The prosecution alleged the blasts were planned to avenge the death of Quatil Siddique, a member of the Indian Mujahideen. 

There are nine accused in the case. Khan was arrested on December 20, 2012, and has been in custody for nearly 13 years, the prosecution said. 

Khan has sought bail mainly on the ground that he was arrested in December 2012, whereas the charges against him were framed in April 2022. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Putin will face severe consequences if...: Trump warns
Putin will face severe consequences if...: Trump warns

Trump stated that Russia will face "severe economic consequences" if Putin doesn't show interest in de-escalating the Ukraine conflict.

LIVE! Putin-Trump meet likely to last 6-7 hrs: Russian official
LIVE! Putin-Trump meet likely to last 6-7 hrs: Russian official

'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'

'The President's expectations shifted. The goal post moved and India didn't realize that the goal post had moved.'

'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump
'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump

Amid uncertainty over trade talks with the US, Prime Minister Modi asserts India's commitment to protecting the interests of farmers and fishermen, vowing no compromise on their behalf.

GST revamp to see rates of 5%, 18%; 40% tax on 7 items
GST revamp to see rates of 5%, 18%; 40% tax on 7 items

The central government has proposed just two tax rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent in the revamped Goods and Services Tax (GST), slated to replace the current indirect tax regime by Diwali this year, highly placed sources said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV