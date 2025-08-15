Mumbai court denies bail to 2012 Pune blasts case accused

22:10





The court held that considering the "serious nature and gravity of offence" as well as "the prime role of the accused", it was not a fit case for granting bail only on the grounds of long incarceration.





Special court judge hearing cases pertaining to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, Shayana Patil, passed the order earlier this month.





The order, made available on Friday, said the conspiracy of serial blasts was hatched "prominently with the intention to create terror among the citizens and threats to the general safety and security of public as well as causing alarm to the overall national integrity".





As per the prosecution, five bomb blasts occurred in Pune on August 1, 2012.





Also, a live bomb was found from another place following the incident. While nobody was killed in the incident, one person was injured.





The prosecution alleged the blasts were planned to avenge the death of Quatil Siddique, a member of the Indian Mujahideen.





There are nine accused in the case. Khan was arrested on December 20, 2012, and has been in custody for nearly 13 years, the prosecution said.





Khan has sought bail mainly on the ground that he was arrested in December 2012, whereas the charges against him were framed in April 2022. -- PTI

