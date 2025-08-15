Modi remembers Nehru, Patel in his I-Day speech

08:12





He also paid homage to the visionaries who drafted India's Constitution and underlined the role of women leaders in shaping the document





"Our Nari Shakti also played an important role. Leaders like Hansa Mehta and Dakshayani Velayudhan made significant contributions in strengthening the Constitution of India, the prime minister said, highlighting the contributions of women members of the Constituent Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered stalwarts such as Dr Rajendra Prasad, Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan during his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort.