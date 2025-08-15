HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi remembers Nehru, Patel in his I-Day speech

Fri, 15 August 2025
08:12
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered stalwarts such as Dr Rajendra Prasad, Babasaheb B R Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan during his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort.

He also paid homage to the visionaries who drafted India's Constitution and underlined the role of women leaders in shaping the document

"Our Nari Shakti also played an important role. Leaders like Hansa Mehta and Dakshayani Velayudhan made significant contributions in strengthening the Constitution of India, the prime minister said, highlighting the contributions of women members of the Constituent Assembly.

Modi said India has now established a "new normal" of not differentiating between terrorists and those who nurture terrorism as they are both enemies of humanity.

Nehru, India's longest-serving prime minister (1947-63), addressed the nation 17 times from the Red Fort. India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri delivered speeches from the Red Fort ramparts for two Independence Days in 1964...

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that the secondary tariffs on India could go up if 'things don't go well' during talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

India recognised acts of gallantry by armed forces personnel and senior military officers involved in Operation Sindoor, along with other distinguished service awards, on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

