HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Minor girl killed as portion of school under construction collapses in Udaipur

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
19:12
File image
File image
A 12-year-old girl died while another was critically injured after the balcony of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Friday, the police said. 

The school building is under construction, and no classes were being held at the premises, the police stated, adding that both girls were grazing goats near the school when the incident happened. 

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Kotra police station reached the spot and began an investigation. 

Kotra SHO Moongla Ram noted that the school's Independence Day celebrations were being held at a different location due to the construction. 

The deceased was identified as Modi (12) of Pathar Padi village. The injured girl was taken to Gujarat for treatment.

After the girl's death, enraged villagers started protesting, accusing the administration of using substandard material. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5 killed as dargah wall collapses in Delhi
LIVE! 5 killed as dargah wall collapses in Delhi

'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'

'The President's expectations shifted. The goal post moved and India didn't realize that the goal post had moved.'

Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump
Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump

The comments come ahead of Trump's high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Friday in Anchorage, Alaska.

'Ghuspaithiya' snatching...: PM announces demographic mission
'Ghuspaithiya' snatching...: PM announces demographic mission

Modi warned that when demographic changes take place, especially in the border areas, they create a national security crisis.

'Daam Kam, Dum Zyada': Top quotes from Modi's I-Day speech
'Daam Kam, Dum Zyada': Top quotes from Modi's I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Independence Day, focusing on economic growth, self-reliance, and national security. He emphasized manufacturing quality products at affordable prices, supporting farmers, and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV