Maha cops stop child marriage; parents of minor issued notices

On Thursday morning, a concerned citizen called the Maharashtra police's emergency helpline 112 to report a suspected child marriage function in 12 No Pati area here, he said.





"Responding promptly, on-duty officers relayed the information to Damini Squad and Bharosa Cell. A team led by PSI Shamal Deshmukh from the Bharosa Cell stopped the ceremony. The parents were issued formal notices and instructed to appear before the Child Welfare Committee," he added. -- PTI

The police have foiled a child marriage in Latur after receiving a tip off, an official said on Friday.