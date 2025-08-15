HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha cops stop child marriage; parents of minor issued notices

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
22:32
image
The police have foiled a child marriage in Latur after receiving a tip off, an official said on Friday. 

On Thursday morning, a concerned citizen called the Maharashtra police's emergency helpline 112 to report a suspected child marriage function in 12 No Pati area here, he said. 

"Responding promptly, on-duty officers relayed the information to Damini Squad and Bharosa Cell. A team led by PSI Shamal Deshmukh from the Bharosa Cell stopped the ceremony. The parents were issued formal notices and instructed to appear before the Child Welfare Committee," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Putin will face severe consequences if...: Trump warns
Putin will face severe consequences if...: Trump warns

Trump stated that Russia will face "severe economic consequences" if Putin doesn't show interest in de-escalating the Ukraine conflict.

LIVE! Putin-Trump meet likely to last 6-7 hrs: Russian official
LIVE! Putin-Trump meet likely to last 6-7 hrs: Russian official

'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'

'The President's expectations shifted. The goal post moved and India didn't realize that the goal post had moved.'

'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump
'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump

Amid uncertainty over trade talks with the US, Prime Minister Modi asserts India's commitment to protecting the interests of farmers and fishermen, vowing no compromise on their behalf.

GST revamp to see rates of 5%, 18%; 40% tax on 7 items
GST revamp to see rates of 5%, 18%; 40% tax on 7 items

The central government has proposed just two tax rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent in the revamped Goods and Services Tax (GST), slated to replace the current indirect tax regime by Diwali this year, highly placed sources said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV