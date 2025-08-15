Light rain greets Delhi on 79th Independence Day

10:26

The scene at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, was one of quiet endurance, as the sticky air, and not the heat, tested the patience of residents marking Independence Day.

Raincoats came out as the India Meteorological Department's forecast of light rain came true.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average, the IMD said.

The misty air and the blanket of clouds over Delhi slightly reduced visibility levels with humidity levels soaring to 99 per cent at 7:30 am, while an hour later at 8.30 am it was 94 per cent, the IMD data showed.

Dignitaries fanned themselves with hand fans sourced from local markets. Others dabbed their foreheads with cotton towels, trying to keep cool. -- PTI