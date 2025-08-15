HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Legal action only solution to retrieve states' powers: Stalin in I-day address

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
12:43
image
While states need additional powers, their powers in matters such as education are usurped, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged on Friday and batted for legal action to achieve this. 

In his Independence Day address here, Stalin said that a state government always struggling to get its rightful funds from the Centre does not augur well for federalism.

To retrieve states' role and powers, legal action is the only solution, he said, adding the time has arrived to take preliminary steps to take forward such steps to retrieve states' powers. 

The CM said people belonging to all states, religions, languages and cultures fought and won freedom and that was why the founding fathers of the nation wished India to be a country for all sections of people for all times to come. 

Fulfilling the wishes of the nation's founding fathers is true tribute to them. 

The CM conferred the Thagaisal Thamizhar (Distinguished Tamilian) Award on Indian Union Muslim League leader KM Khader Mohideen at the I-Day event. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan was presented with the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Desperate': Cong on PM's praise for RSS in I-Day speech
LIVE! 'Desperate': Cong on PM's praise for RSS in I-Day speech

India's iron dome? Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra
India's iron dome? Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra

Announcing the launch of "Mission Sudarshan Chakra", Modi said it will be aimed at neutralising enemy threat and enhancing India's offensive capabilities.

Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements
Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements

Addressing the nation on 79th Independence Day, Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed 8 years.

Modi salutes RSS for its 100-year journey in I-Day speech
Modi salutes RSS for its 100-year journey in I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a "very proud and glorious" journey and saluted all its volunteers for their dedicated service to the nation.

'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump
'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump

Amid uncertainty over trade talks with the US, Prime Minister Modi asserts India's commitment to protecting the interests of farmers and fishermen, vowing no compromise on their behalf.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV