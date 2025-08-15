Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan-led 'War 2' earns Rs 51.5 cr on opening day

23:47





Also featuring Kiara Advani, the film released in theatres on Thursday.





Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film War.





It also marked NTR's Bollywood debut.





According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 51.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day.





Out of which, Rs 29 crore came from the Hindi version, and Rs 0.25 from its Tamil version.





The film got Rs 22.25 from Telugu.





War 2 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It features Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, a RAW agent.





In War 2, rogue agent Kabir will battle elite operative Vikram, played by NTR, in a global chase.





Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor round off the cast of the film. -- PTI

