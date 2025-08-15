HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan-led 'War 2' earns Rs 51.5 cr on opening day

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
23:47
image
War 2, starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark with its domestic box office collection on the first day of its release. 

Also featuring Kiara Advani, the film released in theatres on Thursday. 

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film War

It also marked NTR's Bollywood debut. 

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 51.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day. 

Out of which, Rs 29 crore came from the Hindi version, and Rs 0.25 from its Tamil version. 

The film got Rs 22.25 from Telugu. 

War 2 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It features Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, a RAW agent. 

In War 2, rogue agent Kabir will battle elite operative Vikram, played by NTR, in a global chase. 

Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor round off the cast of the film. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump lands in Alaska's Anchorage for talks with Putin
LIVE! Trump lands in Alaska's Anchorage for talks with Putin

Putin will face severe consequences if...: Trump warns
Putin will face severe consequences if...: Trump warns

Trump stated that Russia will face "severe economic consequences" if Putin doesn't show interest in de-escalating the Ukraine conflict.

'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'
'India Is Collateral Damage Between Trump And Putin'

'The President's expectations shifted. The goal post moved and India didn't realize that the goal post had moved.'

Is Trump's tariffs on India a strategic mistake?
Is Trump's tariffs on India a strategic mistake?

Former White House official John Bolton suggests that tariffs imposed on India by the US for purchasing Russian oil may have unintended consequences, potentially driving New Delhi closer to Beijing and Moscow.

Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements
Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements

Addressing the nation on 79th Independence Day, Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed 8 years.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV