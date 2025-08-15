Is it fair we are denied statehood because of Pahalgam?: Omar in I-Day speech

11:45

Omar Abdullah in Bakshi stadium, Srinagar. Pic: Nikhil Lakshman/Rediff





At a packed Bakshi stadium in Srinagar, Abdullah in his I-Day speech said, "I didn't know becoming chief minister of a UT would be so troublesome, when decisions of the state cabinet are kept in abeyance."





He described the situation thus: "It is like tying the front feet of a horse and expect it to run."





However, he said he was not ready to accept defeat. "Will the decision to make Jammu and Kashmir a state again not be taken by the state government or the Supreme Court," he asked. "Or will it be taken by the terrorists across the border who were responsible for Pahalgam? Is it insaaf that we are denied statehood because of Pahalgam, for which we are not responsible?"





He was referring to the Supreme Court's remarks on Thursday when, on a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the apex court said ground realities, including the recent Pahalgam terror attack, cannot be ignored.





Among those present in Bakshi stadium were Omar's father and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, the People's Democratic Party chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, and Omar's sons.





Security outside the stadium was tight, with assault gun wielding CRPF and J&K police personnel present in numbers.





-- Archana Masih/Rediff in Srinagar

Omar Abdullah on Friday became the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in eight years to hoist the national flag in Srinagar on Independence Day.