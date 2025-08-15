HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indians should not be complacent about independence: Bhagwat

Fri, 15 August 2025
Noting that Indians should not be complacent about independence, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said they need to do hard work and make sacrifices to keep it "alive".

Bhagwat made the statement while addressing a gathering at the RSS office in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Independence Day.

"Our ancestors ensured India's Independence by making supreme sacrifices... We too need to be as hardworking to keep it alive and to make the country self-confident and emerge as 'Vishwa Guru' (global leader) to guide the world engaged in quarrel," he said. PTI 

