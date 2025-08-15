India to launch national mission to explore oil, gas reserves beneath sea: PM

10:00

India is going to launch the National Deep Water Exploration Mission to explore the reserves of oil and gas beneath the sea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, the prime minister said India is working to become self-reliant and energy independent and therefore, it is moving towards a "Samudra Manthan" (churning of the ocean).





"We want to work in mission mode to explore the reserves of oil and gas beneath the sea. That is why India is going to launch the National Deep Water Exploration Mission. This is an important announcement towards becoming energy independent," he said. -- PTI