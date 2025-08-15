HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India, its farmers have sole right: Modi on Indus Water Treaty

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
08:31
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and its farmers have the sole right over the country's share of Indus river waters and termed the Indus Water Treaty "unjust and one-sided". 
   
It had caused enormous harm to agriculture in India, Modi said in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort. He said the attack in Pahalgam underscored the futility of continuing the agreement. 

"India has decided that blood and water cannot flow together," the prime minister said, accusing the treaty of allowing rivers that rise in India to "irrigate the fields of our enemies, while the soil of my country and the farmers of my country remain thirsty".

"The waters that belong to India will be used by India, for India's farmers alone and we would no longer tolerate an arrangement that deprived its farmers," he said. 
 
Modi said India's farmers had suffered "unimaginable losses" for decades under the agreement. 
 
"India has endured this for decades. We will not endure it any further. In the interest of our farmers, in the interest of the nation, this agreement is unacceptable to us," he asserted.
 
India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty follows the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Next-gen GST reforms by Diwali, will reduce tax: Modi
LIVE! Next-gen GST reforms by Diwali, will reduce tax: Modi

India won't tolerate...: Modi's warning to Pak from Red Fort
India won't tolerate...: Modi's warning to Pak from Red Fort

Modi said India has now established a "new normal" of not differentiating between terrorists and those who nurture terrorism as they are both enemies of humanity.

I-Day speech: Modi breaks Indira's record, next is Nehru
I-Day speech: Modi breaks Indira's record, next is Nehru

Nehru, India's longest-serving prime minister (1947-63), addressed the nation 17 times from the Red Fort. India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri delivered speeches from the Red Fort ramparts for two Independence Days in 1964...

US warns: Tariffs on India could go up if...
US warns: Tariffs on India could go up if...

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that the secondary tariffs on India could go up if 'things don't go well' during talks between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Officers who planned, executed Op Sindoor awarded
Officers who planned, executed Op Sindoor awarded

India recognised acts of gallantry by armed forces personnel and senior military officers involved in Operation Sindoor, along with other distinguished service awards, on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV