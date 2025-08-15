HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India achieves clean energy target 5 years ahead of schedule: PM

Fri, 15 August 2025
While the world worries about global warming, India has achieved its ambitious climate target of having 50 per cent of its cumulative installed electricity capacity from non-fossil-based sources five years ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. 
   
Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, he said, "When the world today worries about global warming, India had decided that by 2030 we would increase the contribution of clean energy (to cumulative installed power capacity) to 50 per cent in the country.

"Look at the capability and determination of my fellow citizens that the goal we had set for 2030, we achieved in 2025 itself, five years ahead of schedule... We are just as sensitive towards the world as we are responsible towards nature." 

As of June 30, 2025, India's total installed electricity capacity stood at 484.8 GW, of which 242.8 GW (or 50.08 percent) came from non-fossil-fuel sources, including renewables, large hydropower, and nuclear energy. --PTI 

