HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

First poster of 'Border 2' unveiled

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
17:09
image
The makers of Border 2 on Friday marked the 79th Independence Day by sharing the first poster of the film and announcing that the movie will make its debut in theatres on January 22, 2026, coinciding with the extended Republic Day weekend.
 
The sequel to J P Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border  will see Sunny Deol return as a battle-hardened soldier, with the poster showing him in military fatigues, holding a bazooka and exuding fierce determination.

Inspired by true events, the film is directed by Anurag Singh and also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa. 

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

"Border 2 is more than a film it's an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation. The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theatres during an extended Republic Day weekend," Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.
 
Nidhi Dutta said the new film will be a "heartfelt salute" to the armed forces, promising to evoke "the same pride and tears" as the original.

Director Singh said the Independence Day announcement was symbolic. 
 
This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers for India's freedom and so does our film. It's an honour and a privilege to honour their undying spirit through this story," the filmmaker added.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with J P Films. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM used I-Day speech to target 'new enemy': TMC
LIVE! PM used I-Day speech to target 'new enemy': TMC

'Soon to be retired': Cong's jibe at PM over RSS praise
'Soon to be retired': Cong's jibe at PM over RSS praise

The PM's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort today was " stale, hypocritical, insipid, and troubling", the Congress general secretary said.

Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump
Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump

The comments come ahead of Trump's high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Friday in Anchorage, Alaska.

'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump
'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump

Amid uncertainty over trade talks with the US, Prime Minister Modi asserts India's commitment to protecting the interests of farmers and fishermen, vowing no compromise on their behalf.

'Will Pahalgam killers decide...': Omar in I-Day speech
'Will Pahalgam killers decide...': Omar in I-Day speech

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly criticized linking Jammu and Kashmir's political future to acts of terror, asserting that Pakistan cannot influence decisions on the region's statehood through terrorism. He announced a signature...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV