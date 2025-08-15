HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Daam kam, lakin dum zyada', Modi's mantra to manufacturers

Fri, 15 August 2025
13:09
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on entrepreneurs and industries to focus more on manufacturing quality products at a reasonable prices.
   
He also said the government is working on a national manufacturing mission.
 
Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said in past also he had talked about 'zero defect, zero effect' in product manufacturing.
 
"I want to say if we have to showcase prowess of our products in the global market, we have to continuously scale new heights on the quality front. World respects quality...
 
"Hum sabhi jo utpaadan ke kshetra mein lage hai, un sub ka mantra hona chahiye - daam kam, lakin dum zyada (All of us who are engaged in the field of production should have the mantra - lower prices, but higher quality)," he said.
 
At the same time, he said the government should make efforts for easy availability of raw material so that cost of production remains low.
 
The government has taken series of measures, including production linked incentive schemes, in over a dozen of sectors to push for manufacturing of quality products.
 
In the Union Budget for the current fiscal, the government had announced the "National Manufacturing Mission" to cover small, medium and large industries for furthering 'Make in India'.
 
In his 103 minutes speech, the prime minister also urged citizens and shopkeepers to champion India-made goods under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.
 
He stressed that Swadeshi should stem from pride and strength, not compulsion.
 
He called for visible promotions, such as 'Swadeshi' boards outside shops, to boost self-reliance, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen India's economic and industrial base.
 
Modi, who addressed the nation for the 12th consecutive time, also asked social media influencers as well as political parties to promote adoption of domestically manufactured products. -- PTI

