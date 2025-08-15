Boy killed, 12 injured in cylinder blast in Bengaluru

14:19

A 10-year-old boy died and 12 persons were injured in a cylinder blast in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.





The incident happened at Chinnayanpalya of Wilson Garden, Central Bengaluru, a tightly packed predominantly residential neighbourhood where houses abut each other.





Adu Godi Police said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

"Rescue work is still going on," an official said.

According to Fire Department sources, the cylinder blast resulted in the collapse of 8-10 houses.

A cylinder leak is suspected to have caused the explosion. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the spot.

Speaking to reporters, City Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh said the house in which the blast occurred, was being rented by a three-member family.

"The man works as a labourer and had left for work early in the morning as usual. The mother and the child at home were injured. But the boy who died was in a neighbouring house," said Kumar.

He said the police control room received the call around 8.30am.

"We immediately informed the Bomb Disposal Squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad, State Disaster Response Force, Fire Brigade as well as the local police," Singh added. -- PTI