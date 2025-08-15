HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Boy killed, 12 injured in cylinder blast in Bengaluru

Fri, 15 August 2025
14:19
A 10-year-old boy died and 12 persons were injured in a cylinder blast in Bengaluru on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at Chinnayanpalya of Wilson Garden, Central Bengaluru, a tightly packed predominantly residential neighbourhood where houses abut each other.

Adu Godi Police said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
  
"Rescue work is still going on," an official said.
  
According to Fire Department sources, the cylinder blast resulted in the collapse of 8-10 houses.
 
A cylinder leak is suspected to have caused the explosion. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the spot.
 
Speaking to reporters, City Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh said the house in which the blast occurred, was being rented by a three-member family.
 
"The man works as a labourer and had left for work early in the morning as usual. The mother and the child at home were injured. But the boy who died was in a neighbouring house," said Kumar.
 
He said the police control room received the call around 8.30am.
 
"We immediately informed the Bomb Disposal Squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad, State Disaster Response Force, Fire Brigade as well as the local police," Singh added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Putin hails India's 'well-deserved authority' in world
LIVE! Putin hails India's 'well-deserved authority' in world

'Will Pahalgam killers decide...': Omar in I-Day speech
'Will Pahalgam killers decide...': Omar in I-Day speech

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly criticized linking Jammu and Kashmir's political future to acts of terror, asserting that Pakistan cannot influence decisions on the region's statehood through terrorism. He announced a signature...

India's iron dome? Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra
India's iron dome? Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra

Announcing the launch of "Mission Sudarshan Chakra", Modi said it will be aimed at neutralising enemy threat and enhancing India's offensive capabilities.

Op Sindoor takes centre stage at Red Fort on I-Day
Op Sindoor takes centre stage at Red Fort on I-Day

The bilingual -- Hindi and English -- invitation cards for I-Day anniversary celebrations carry this image on the top right corner of the invite, while the silhouetted image of the Chenab bridge, the world's tallest railway arch bridge,...

Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements
Semiconductor chip to jet engines: Modi's mega announcements

Addressing the nation on 79th Independence Day, Modi said the time has come to undertake reforms in GST as the indirect tax regime has completed 8 years.

