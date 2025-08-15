HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP parl board to meet on Sunday, discussion likely on VP candidate

Fri, 15 August 2025
22:49
The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold its parliamentary board meeting on August 17 at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

As per sources, discussions can likely be held on the candidate for the Vice Presidential elections.

According to a senior party source, "The BJP parliamentary board meeting is scheduled for 17 August 2025 at the BJP office in Delhi. All parliamentary board members will attend. There could be discussions on the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice-President of India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other parliamentary board members are expected to be present at the meeting.

On August 6, leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance unanimously passed a resolution authorising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda to finalise the NDA's candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for September 9.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 74, resigned from his post citing health reasons on 21 July 2025. -- ANI

