5 killed as dargah wall collapses near Humayun's tomb in Delhi

A total of nine injured people were sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre and one was rushed to LNJP Hospital, they said.





"So far, we have learned that five people who were under treatment at AIIMS trauma Centre died and others are still under treatment. We have cordoned off the area," joint commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar Jain told reporters.





He said that the people were visiting the dargah for Friday prayers and were sitting inside the room due to rain when the incident took place.





The rescue operation is completed, the police said, adding a total of 10 to 12 victims were rescued from the debris after a call regarding the incident was received at 3.55 pm.





Multiple rescue agencies, including the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi police, NDRF and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, were pressed into service following the incident.





"The station house officer and local staff reached there within five minutes and started the rescue. Some time later, fire personnel and CATS ambulances also reached the spot. NDRF also joined the rescue efforts," a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations are still going on.





A senior DFS official had initially said that a call regarding the collapse of a portion of a dome at the tomb was received after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately.





Authorities clarified that the incident did not involve the main dome of the 16th-century monument but a smaller room within its premises. -- PTI

