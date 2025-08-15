HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
21 Bangladeshi infiltrators deported from Assam: CM Himanta

Fri, 15 August 2025
21:49
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said security forces deported 21 Bangladeshi infiltrators back to the neighbouring country from Sribhumi district. 

"Freedom at midnight? Quite literally! Around midnight today, 21 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators who entered India with nefarious intentions were freed and pushed back to Bangladesh, where they belong, from the Sribhumi border", the CM posted on 'X'. 

"Identification and pushbacks will continue", he added. 

In the last fortnight, police have deported 58 infiltrators back to Bangladesh from Sribhumi district, while more than 400 have been 'pushed back' in recent months. 

Sarma claimed that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam. 

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1885-km long Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since the disturbances began in Bangladesh last year. 

Assam Police is also maintaining high alert along the border to ensure that no person can enter the state illegally. -- PTI

