10 killed, 35 injured as bus rams into truck in West Bengal's Burdwan

Fri, 15 August 2025
13:22
Ten pilgrims from Bihar died and 35 others were injured as their bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in West Bengal's Burdwan town on Friday, officials said.

The pilgrims, who belonged to Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district, were returning home after visiting Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district when the accident happened on NH-19 near Phaguipur in Purba Bardhaman district, they said.

Among the deceased were eight men and two women, they added.

The injured persons, including six children, were admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

"There were 45 people on the luxury bus. Efforts are being made to contact their families," an official said.

"The pilgrims began their journey from Motihari on August 8. They first visited Deoghar and then went to Gangasagar," he said. -- PTI

