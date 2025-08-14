HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stalin to skip TN governor's I-Day tea party

Thu, 14 August 2025
18:17
Chief Minister M K Stalin will not take part in the tea party to be hosted by Governor R N Ravi on Independence Day, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday. 

The chief minister's boycott of the "At Home Reception" is to show opposition to Governor Ravi, who "acts against the interests of Tamil Nadu people," the state government said in an official release. 

Also, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian will boycott the convocation ceremonies of 2 state varsities  -- to be held on August 18 and 19 -- to oppose Governor Ravi, the government added.

