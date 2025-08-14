HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SP expels MLA hours after she praised CM Adityanath

Thu, 14 August 2025
16:26
Pooja Pal
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday expelled its MLA Pooja Pal, for alleged anti-party activities, hours after she praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the assembly for putting gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad to dust. 

In a letter issued to the MLA, the party accused Pal of indulging in activities against its interests despite repeated warnings. A copy of the letter, which was undersigned by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, was also marked to the speaker of the legislative assembly. 

The letter's copy leaked on social media, with SP sources confirming to PTI the expulsion of the woman lawmaker. The letter stated that Pal's actions amounted to serious indiscipline and that she was being removed from all party posts with immediate effect.

It also stated that Pal, who represents Chail in Kaushambi district, would no longer be allowed to attend any party programme or meeting, nor be invited to any such event. 

The expulsion came within hours of Pal's remarks in the ongoing assembly's monsoon session, where she thanked Adityanath for "ensuring justice" in the murder case of her husband, former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal, who was gunned down in 2005 in Prayagraj in an attack linked to Atiq Ahmad. 

Atiq Ahmad, a former MP and multiple-time MLA from Allahabad West, was serving a life sentence in a kidnapping case when he and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three assailants while being escorted by police for a medical check-up in Prayagraj on April 15, 2023. The killing took place in full view of the media and was broadcast live.

