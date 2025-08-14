HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC reserves order on stray dogs

Thu, 14 August 2025
11:27
Stray dog bites have led to rabies and death in several cases
The Supreme Court reserves order on the interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 order of picking up strays from streets. "Everyone who has filed intervention will have to own responsibility," says SC. 

The court says the whole problem is because of inaction of local authorities. The Delhi government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that children are dying due to dog bites causing rabies, and the issue of stray dogs needs to be resolved and not to be contested.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath that there were over 37 lakh reported dog bites in an year in the country. 

"Nobody is an animal hater," Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for an NGO which looks after dogs, said the situation was "very serious" and the matter was needed to be argued in depth. Sibal sought a stay on some of the directions passed by the apex court on August 11, including the directions to the authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs from all localities "at the earliest" and relocate the animals to dog shelters. 

On August 11, a two-judge bench of the apex court had directed the authorities to immediately create dog shelters or pounds and report to it about the creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks. It had said stray dogs would be detained in shelters and not be released on streets, colonies or public places. 

The apex court had passed a slew of directions on August 11 while hearing a suo motu case initiated on July 28 over stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital.

